Slay queen gets seven years for stealing cop's pistol

It all started with a casual drink on January 6, 2019.

But by the end of friendly banter between an outgoing policeman and his woman companion, the man had been drugged and robbed of his pistol.

On Friday, Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga sentenced Lydia Njeri on her own plea of guilt to seven years in prison with no option of a fine.

Njeri admitted stealing a pistol and two mobile phones from an intelligence officer. She vanished into hiding for four months.

The magistrate said there is a big number of slay queens who prey on men by drugging and stealing from them.

“I find that there are cases on the rise of people who call themselves slay queens. Their work is to go to clubs and look for someone to drug and steal their valuables,” Nyaga said.

He added that the case should serve as a lesson to those with similar character.

Njeri was sentenced to five years for possessing a firearm without a certificate and two years for stealing the pistol and phones from the officer.

In mitigation, she pleaded for forgiveness saying she was a single mother and her family depended on her.

“When I realised that I had stolen his pistol, I went and threw it in a pit latrine. I sold the phones to a Ugandan and used the money,” she told court.

The court heard that Peter Kilemi was approached by Njeri for a drink in a club and he obliged.

Little did Kilemi know that all that was a set up by Njeri to steal from him.

The incident happened on January 6 when Kilemi stopped at Ndege View Restaurant in Utawala for "one for the road" as he chatted with friends.

Njeri first listened in to the chatter Kilemi had with his friends at the bar while seated at a nearby table. She then approached the table and requested Kilemi to buy her a drink. He obliged.

Her next request was if he could give her a ride to a safe place where she could take a boda boda home.

Kilemi agreed to but while on the road he felt dizzy and stopped the car off the road. The next morning he found himself alone in the car, with his pistol and phones missing.

He reported the matter to the police who launched investigations, leading to Njeri's arrest.

Nejri confessed in court that she didn’t know what she was stealing from the police officer.

The single mother of two admitted she stole a pistol worth Sh250,000, a magazine loaded with 15 bullets of 9mm calibre valued at Sh735 and two mobile phones worth Sh36,700.