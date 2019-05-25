Resign now, Ngirici tells rival Waiguru

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici has asked her rival, Governor Anne Waiguru, to resign claiming she has failed to fix problems at the county.

Ngirici blamed Waiguru for the mess at the Kerugoya Level Four Hospital, for which the governor had blamed the woman rep.

She said Waiguru is busy launching flagship projects instead of serving the needs of the local mwanachi.

"According to the constitution, I have no mandate to repair broken machines at the hospital nor buy new ones, neither do I have to sack cleaners at the hospital. If you sack your house-help then go hungry, will you blame your neighbour?" she said.

She blamed Waiguru for launching a Sh1.2 billion four-storey medical complex claiming she neglected basic and quality health care for locals.

Ngirici further cautioned Waiguru against stop attacking her (Ngirici) for her own failures.

"I hear she said I'm a mother yet I want our people to suffer. It is true I delivered my first born at Kerugoya Level Four hospital bed number 11 and so I understand the needs of the people better than she does," said Ngirici.

She was responding to Waiguru's assertion that the woman rep is sabotaging the governor's work so that she sails through easily in the 2022 governor's race.

"We heard her outright lie before the President and the governors that Kirinyaga county had opened a coffee shop in Washington DC and that there is an animal feeds at Kiaga. If we go to those cities, can she show us what she is talking about?" She said.