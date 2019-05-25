Resign now, Ngirici tells rival Waiguru

• Ngirici blamed Waiguru for the mess at the Kerugoya Level Four Hospital, for which the governor had blamed the woman rep.
• Waiguru blamed Ngirici for importing sugar exposed to mercury to "kill the children of Kirinyaga" and also for allegedly sabotaging operations at the Kerugoya hospital.
Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici has asked her rival, Governor Anne Waiguru, to resign claiming she has failed to fix problems at the county.
She said Waiguru is busy launching flagship projects instead of serving the needs of the local mwanachi.
"According to the constitution, I have no mandate to repair broken machines at the hospital nor buy new ones, neither do I have to sack cleaners at the hospital. If you sack your house-help then go hungry, will you blame your neighbour?" she said.
She blamed Waiguru for launching a Sh1.2 billion four-storey medical complex claiming she neglected basic and quality health care for locals.
Ngirici further cautioned Waiguru against stop attacking her (Ngirici) for her own failures.
"I hear she said I'm a mother yet I want our people to suffer. It is true I delivered my first born at Kerugoya Level Four hospital bed number 11 and so I understand the needs of the people better than she does," said Ngirici.
She was responding to Waiguru's assertion that the woman rep is sabotaging the governor's work so that she sails through easily in the 2022 governor's race.
"We heard her outright lie before the President and the governors that Kirinyaga county had opened a coffee shop in Washington DC and that there is an animal feeds at Kiaga. If we go to those cities, can she show us what she is talking about?" She said.
During the devolution conference, Waiguru had indicated Kirinyaga county has opened a coffee shop in Washington DC.
Speaking on Friday, Waiguru said she knows leaders who are out to frustrate her and distract her with politics but said she is ready for them.
The governor, who was flanked by her deputy and several MCAs at the county headquarter during the launch of a Hass avocado seedlings distribution exercise, said she can mobilise the youth to keep the MP out of the county.
Waiguru also termed a strike by health workers illegal and said she will ensure services are not disrupted.
She warned unionists of dire consequences should they dare step foot in the county on Wednesday.
She further said the county has stopped deducting union fees from employees pay and hence it will be the business of the unions to look for individual members and collect their fees.
Kirinyaga county was recently in the news after it emerged the hospital had not been cleaned nor linen washed after the county sacked 346 casual workers responsible for cleaning.
The county has however rectified the situation by deploying casuals from the environment docket to the health sector.