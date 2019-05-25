No pay for shoddy work, Meru county warns contractors

Contractors who do a shoddy job or fail to complete projects have been warned by the administration that they will not be paid.

The Meru government is, however, committed to promptly pay contractors on completion of works.

Speaking during a meeting with the contractors to issue contract award letters, roads, transport and energy executive Julius Taitumu said his department has put measures in place to ensure timely payment.

“We have been having challenges especially with the national government on their mode of releasing money for development to the counties, but we are working to address that problem. I want to promise that this time around things will be different,” Taitumu said.

The executive urged the contractors to finish their work within deadlines stipulated in their contracts.

Departmental chief officer Denson Mwirigi said the county has awarded tenders worth Sh250 million to various contractors to start work.

He said that the department of roads, transport and energy received Sh360 million from Ward fund kitty through the MCAs for the financial year 2018-19.

He said it had taken time to issue the tenders because they wanted to do a thorough evaluation to get the right contractors who will not disappoint.

Energy chief officer Karia Timothy said that they have partnered with the rural electrification authority to put up seven high mast floodlights in major towns and over 25 smaller floodlights in various markets.

Munene Mutwiri, a contractor, hailed governor Kiraitu’s administration for considering people with special needs, youths and women in the award of the tenders.