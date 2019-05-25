NGO bashes Botswana for lifting elephant hunting ban

Conservation NGO WildlifeDirect has opposed the reversal of the hunting ban in Botswana.

The organization said in a statement on Friday it recognises Botswana's sovereign right to manage elephants domestically.

“They claim that hunting is good for communities, which we highly doubt - most of the money generated by hunting is captured by the State and by the hunting companies. Communities make very little gain - studies have shown that less than 2% of the funds generated by hunting reach communities”, said CEO Paula Kahumbu.

“Moreover, we are concerned that hunting causes extreme stress to elephants which are intelligent, thinking communicating animals. The elephants begin to associate humans with violence and they retaliate hence the large number of human fatalities.”

Recent policies by the former President Ian Khama gave Botswana enormous global recognition and applause.

However, current President Mokgweetsi Masisi is aggressively rolling back Khama’s policies.

WildlifeDirect warns hunting will deal a major blow to Botswana's 130,000 elephants.

"Hunting will not reduce human-elephant conflict; it will make it much worse as elephants become nervous and aggressive around people," Kahumbu said.

She said eco-tourism is by far the best source of sustainable funding for conservation.

“It is a shame that some people think that killing animals is going to save animals. We are losing touch with our strong African connection to nature as desire to make money is making us view these majestic intelligent animals simply as teeth, meat and hides. Hunting is declining around the world and it has no place in modern Africa”.

Kahumbu said Botswana and four other southern African countries want to reopen ivory trade - the bigger evil. "It will have catastrophic effects across Africa."

Poaching for ivory has already been documented in Botswana and if this threat is ignored, they will become the next great killing fields of Africa, just as Tanzania ignored the signs in 2012 and subsequently lost over 70 percent of her elephants to poachers before admitting the catastrophe and seeking support from the world.

USA, UK and China have all banned ivory trade .Conservationists say the trend should be strengthened but Southern African countries are trying to reverse this.

Kahumbu said they support the Kenyan proposal to place all elephants on Appendix 1 to send a clear message that elephants are worth more alive.

Appendix I gives more protection to elephants.