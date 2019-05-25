MP proposes post of Police PS to assist Kibicho

An MP has proposed the creation of a new Principal Secretary's position, in charge of police operations.

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu said an Interior PS currently has a huge workload handling all the security accounts.

He proposed that the Inspector General of police, who is not an accounting officer in the current structure, should double as the PS to have more say on spending by the police.

Wambugu asked: “As Parliament, do we need to introduce a PS for police who is in charge of the police budget specifically?”

He said the move would achieve efficiency as one PS will strictly deal with police issues while the other concentrates on administrative issues in the Interior ministry.

“I am sure PS Karanja Kibicho (Interior) is well able to handle the department. But for efficiency, don’t we think we have a need for the separation?” he asked.

The idea can be borrowed from the Prisons structure where PS Zeinab Hussein is in charge of the department’s budget.

Wambugu made the comments when PS Kibicho appeared before the Committee on Administration and National Security chaired by Paul Koinange (Kiambaa MP) to discuss the financial year 2019/20 budget estimates for the Interior ministry headed by CS Fred Matiang'i.

MPs Aduma Owuor (Nyakach), Ahmed Kolosh (Wajir East), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Arbelle Malimo (Laisamis), Josphat Kabinga (Mwea), Abdi Shurie (Balambala) were present.

In response, the PS said such an arrangement would cause confusion in the command structure even as the decision on the same rests with the appointing authority.

“Out of operating experience, I would advise that even if it happens after I have left the ministry, it will be dangerous,” Kibicho said.

He said departments such as prisons and the military have one security function whereas the police has civilian components while others don’t.

“You can imagine what would happen if they get instructions from different quarters. Historically, that has been the situation,” the PS said.

The Interior ministry is seeking approval for Sh140 billion, being Sh129.3 billion for salaries and operations and Sh11.2 billion for development.

Of the allocation, the ministry is seeking Sh89.5 billion for salaries and Sh39.8 billion for operations; NTSA would thus get Sh2.06 billion if the proposal is approved.

MPs sought answers on the justification for the increment in recurrent allocation by Sh6 billion above the Budget Policy Statement (BPS) ceilings.

Kibicho said this followed the introduction of agencies NTSA, Nacada, Private Security Regulatory Authority as well as the need for funds to clean Huduma Namba data.

The ministry is seeking Sh890 million for issuance of ID cards, Sh55 billion for issuance of birth certificates, Sh3.2 billion for security of water, infrastructure and water towers.

Kibicho also sought Sh2.8 billion for installation of CCTV cameras in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, and Nakuru whereas funds for police modernisation – kitting of officers with gadgets - have been slashed to Sh2.5 billion.

Data cleaning for the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) has been allocated Sh2 billion, good conduct (Sh135 million) and IPRS (Sh40 million), awaiting approval by Parliament.

The newly-formed Kenya Coast Guard Service will get Sh500 million, being the first allocation since last year. “It has survived from movement of money we allocate from the minimal resources we have,” the PS said.

MPs also raised concern over Sh1 billion allocated to Red Cross and another Sh50 million for the disaster team.

“The money had been spent but was not captured in the 2018/19 budget. Since it was an emergency, we have decided to regularise it in the current budget,” Kibicho explained.

On stalled projects, the Interior ministry is seeking to complete works on administration blocks at Laisamis police station (Sh30 million), Ugunja (Sh50.5 million), and Sh10 million for the erection of flats at the said station.

Also factored in the budget proposal is works on DCC offices in Nyakach (Sh15 million), Bondo (Sh23.7 million), Sololo (Sh16.2 million), Gatanga (Sh12.8 million), Mwala (Sh20 million), Transmara (Sh16 million), Kipipiri (Sh26 million), Kilungu (Sh19.6 million), Maara (Sh15 million), Marani (Sh12 million), Gucha (Sh8 million), and Ugenya (Sh10 million).

Interior is also grappling with Sh3 billion pending bills of which Sh520 million has been allocated to cater for the current ones.

Kibicho said historical pending bills amounting Sh2.5 billion – mostly from court awards against the state, would be factored on availability of funds.

“Legal compensation has no allocation in any of the ministries. The court awards are almost Sh1 billion every year but we get Sh200 million every year on request from the Treasury.”

MPs also sought answers on why there was no allocation for village elders who support government operations.

On this, PS Kibicho said there was a proposal to pay the lot, as well as Nyumba Kumi clusters, Sh1,000 for two sittings a month.

“We have no problem of paying them but it presents a constraint as it would push the budget upwards by Sh12 billion."