Mombasa road protestors warned against disrupting traffic

Traffic police officers manning the section of the road

• Police say they will arrest and charge residents. 

Residents barricade Mombasa Road during a demonstration along Nairobi-Mombasa highway at Devki in Athi River, Machakos County on Thursday.
Image: KURGAT MARIDANY

Machakos County police commander Mohammed Maalim has cautioned residents against blocking the Mombasa road whenever they are aggrieved.

Maalim said police will arrest and arraign people who try to block the important highway. 

Residents were advised to visit relevant authorities to seek redress for their grievances. 

“As Machakos police commander, I wish to say that we do not want people to close the road and cause mayhem. They should get to the Athi River deputy county commissioner’s office and present their grievances, it is an offence for people to close a road like Mombasa highway which serves other countries,”  Maalim said.

Maalim addressed the press in Machakos town on Thursday.

He was responding to demonstrations held on the highway by a section of Ngimu Estate residents in Athi River.

The more than 300 residents blocked the highway for one hour on Thursday morning demanding compensation for land acquired for use in the dual carriageway project.

Some traffic police officers manning the section of the road tried to order the demonstrators out of the road but were overpowered and chased away.

When Athi River police sent three trucks of riot police officers, the demonstrators had already left and promised to make another impromptu disruption.

“We will not condone people to joke around in an international road like this,” Maalim said. 

by Kurgat Maridany and GEORGE OWITI
News
25 May 2019 - 06:00

