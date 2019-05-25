UNREQUITED LOVE

Lovelorn Kitui mechanic commits suicide

'It is beyond doubt that the man killed himself over love gone awry as per the (phone) text messages'

In Summary

• The body was found dangling from the roof of his house

• One of the text messages said he would take his life if the girl rejected him

Police take away the body of the man who committed suicide over love on Friday.
Image: Musembi Nzengu

A spurned Kitui mechanic has committed suicide. His body was found on Friday morning dangling from the roof of his Kwa Ngindu market house.

Benedict Muli Muasya aka Kamuu is believed to have ended his life after a woman he has been wooing ignored him.

Muasya, 21, chose not to live without Margaret. He had spent a lot of time and resources chasing Margaret, according to phone chats between him and the woman. He had told her he would take his life if she rejected him.

 

His cousin Joseph Moki, who is the Kwa Ngindu assistant chief, said it was obvious that the mechanic committed suicide over unrequited love.

“It is beyond doubt that the man has killed himself over love gone awry as per the (phone) text messages. He did not leave a suicide note,” Moki said.

One of the text messages to Margaret cautioned her not to attend his burial if he committed suicide.

Muasya's body is at the Kitui level IV hospital mortuary. 

by MUSEMBI NZENGU News Correspondent
25 May 2019 - 00:00

