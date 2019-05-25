Let's not be cheap political ‘cows’, Mudavadi tells Western leaders

• The ANC leader say those making inroads to Western have no genuine political partnerships.
• Accuses Western politicians of lowering themselves to cheap political 'cows'.
Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has hit back at Western politicians for allowing themselves to be used as political ‘cows’.
Mudavadi on Saturday said it was unfortunate that majority of politicians from the entire Western region have thrown their plight under the bus and allowed to be misused by those seeking selfish gains.
The ANC party leader launched a scathing attack on Deputy President William Ruto and Luhya politicians defecting to the Jubilee Party.
He said Western has become a political hotbed where everyone who wants to become someone big in the country has frequented the region with cheap lies.
“Those you have seen make several visits here have no genuine political partnerships but just coming here for cheap political acquisitions,” Mudavadi said.
They know if you want to become something, you come to Western, dish out a few coins, everyone will bow at your feet. They don’t talk about projects but dish out cheap money.”
He said it is unfortunate that the said politicians bribe leaders from the region so that they can support the current regime.
“My Luhya brothers someone has stolen billions, he is given full police escort and you come running as you cheer them while the same police offering escort comes and pursue our innocent youth trying to make a living to bribe them,” he said.
According to Mudavadi, bribes have become a serious problem for many Western politicians.
"Kenya is grappling with a Sh5.5 trillion debt yet people who have stolen the same money parade themselves in long convoys yet we cannot put them to account,” Mudavadi said.
Mudavadi spoke on Saturday in Lurambi where he was invited for the launch of Western Community Health Association.
He said a time has come to stop those playing with the future of the young generation.
He further condemned the alarming corruption in the two levels of government in what he said has contributed to the growing national debt that has exposed Kenyans to serious longstanding hard economic times.
He exonerated himself from TangaTanga and Kieleweke groups saying that they are all Jubilee factions without clear policy on what they stand for.