Let's not be cheap political ‘cows’, Mudavadi tells Western leaders

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has hit back at Western politicians for allowing themselves to be used as political ‘cows’.

Mudavadi on Saturday said it was unfortunate that majority of politicians from the entire Western region have thrown their plight under the bus and allowed to be misused by those seeking selfish gains.

The ANC party leader launched a scathing attack on Deputy President William Ruto and Luhya politicians defecting to the Jubilee Party.

He said Western has become a political hotbed where everyone who wants to become someone big in the country has frequented the region with cheap lies.

“Those you have seen make several visits here have no genuine political partnerships but just coming here for cheap political acquisitions,” Mudavadi said.

They know if you want to become something, you come to Western, dish out a few coins, everyone will bow at your feet. They don’t talk about projects but dish out cheap money.”