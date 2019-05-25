Kenya fishermen arrested in Uganda to be released

Uganda and Kenyan governments are working on the release of 24 Kenyans arrested on Lake Victoria for allegedly violating fishing laws.

Ugandan High Commissioner to Kenya Ambassador Phibby Otaala said her office will diplomatically take up the issue.

The fishermen, who are detained in Uganda, were arrested on Wednesday night during the fishing expedition on Lake Victoria.

“My office has not received the matter but I will take it up amicable,” Otaala said on Friday.

She spoke during the investment on the economic diplomacy that brought Uganda and Kenya together. Otaala was accompanied by Lake Region Economic Bloc CEO Abala Wanga.

Noting that fishing was not bad, she, however, asked fishermen to keenly observe the fishing laws.

“We want fishermen from the two countries to respect and follow the set regulations to avoid finding themselves in such predicament,” Otaala said.

The ambassador reaffirmed the cordial working relationship between President Yoweri Museveni and his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Uganda and Kenya enjoy mutual working relations economically within the region. The two presidents are focused and committed to change the lives of citizens,” Otaala said.

She expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between Uganda and Kenya in areas of mutual benefit particularly trade promotion, the free movement of goods, services and people across the borders.

The fishermen were arrested by security personnel from Uganda who was patrolling the lake.

Homa Bay County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said the officers from Hama Island in Uganda also confiscated fishing gears, including nets and eight boats, belonging to the fishermen.

Those arrested are from Suba North and Suba South in the county. Homa Bay Beach Management Unit Network chairperson Edward Oremo said he is yet to establish the motive of the arrests.