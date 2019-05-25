Cop attached to Parliament brutally murdered in Nairobi

A police officer has been brutally murdered in Kamkunji, Nairobi County.

The deceased cop in her mid 20’s, attached to Parliament was killed at her rented house in Umoja Estate, Kamkunji Sub-county.

Kamkunji Sub-county DCIO Adan Guyo said that the incident was reported at Buru Buru police station on Saturday.

According to Guyo, the officer who was staying alone had been last seen at her station on Wednesday.

This he said caused suspicion among her colleagues who launched a search to find her whereabouts.

Her phone couldn’t be traced, it had been switched off.

“The deceased officer based at Parliament was on duty on May 23 and reported off duty at around 7.00pm, she was to resume duty on the following day (May 24) but never turned up,” Guyo said.

He spoke to the Star at his office on Saturday.

The DCIO said the in –charge at Parliament (OCS) tried calling the deceased’s phone number in vain since it had been switched off.

He said it was after the deceased’s colleagues’ attempts to reach her on the phone that they decided to trace her where she lived at Plot H42 along Gaikuyu Road, Umoja Estate.

“The officers from Parliament went to her house and found the door locked from inside. On peeping through a window, they saw blood all over the house. They then made a report at Buru Buru police station where I, together with other officers accompanied them back to the house,” he noted.

Guyo said they broke the door to gain access but unfortunately found the deceased’s body lying on the bed, covered with a blanket.

He said blood was scattered on the floor showing signs she might had been strangled.

Guyo said the deceased had deep cuts on the head.

“It is a murder and as we speak, we are following up some leads so that we arrest the person who perpetuated this. We are confident that we will get the person involved and his collaborators as well,” he said.

He said though no weapon was recovered from the scene, it appears she had been cut using a sharp object.

The body was moved to Chiromo mortuary awaiting postmortem.