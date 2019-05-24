ILLICIT LIQUOR

Woman and four kids scalded after chang'aa pot bursts

The mother is believed to have been brewing illegal liquor in her house

In Summary

•Woman and four children in hospital after being scalded at a chang'aa den

•They are awaiting to be transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Victims being attended at Kericho District Hospital after suffering serious injuries from hot water meant for Changaa. May 23,2019.
Image: COURTESY

A woman and her four children have been admitted to Kericho District Hospital after being scalded at a chang'aa den on Wednesday evening.

The woman brews chang'aa in her Kapsoit Ward home. One of the pots used to make the drink burst, spilling hot water on the sleeping children.

They were severely burned and are likely to be transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

The children are aged between three months and six years.

Kapsoit Ward representative Paul Kibiegon Chirchir 'Tarimbo' accused the police of inability to end the brewing of illicit liquor.

“We want the County Commissioner to tell us who is sleeping on the job. We are demanding answers from the County Commissioner and his law enforcement officers,” MCA said after visiting the victims at the hospital.

 

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
24 May 2019 - 00:00

