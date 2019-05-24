Woman and four kids scalded after chang'aa pot bursts

A woman and her four children have been admitted to Kericho District Hospital after being scalded at a chang'aa den on Wednesday evening.

The woman brews chang'aa in her Kapsoit Ward home. One of the pots used to make the drink burst, spilling hot water on the sleeping children.

They were severely burned and are likely to be transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

The children are aged between three months and six years.

Kapsoit Ward representative Paul Kibiegon Chirchir 'Tarimbo' accused the police of inability to end the brewing of illicit liquor.

“We want the County Commissioner to tell us who is sleeping on the job. We are demanding answers from the County Commissioner and his law enforcement officers,” MCA said after visiting the victims at the hospital.