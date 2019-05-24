Stop using Matiang’i's name to divert attention from anti-graft war, Mutua tells CS critics

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has told critics of Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to leave him alone.

There had been claims that some Jubilee MPs allied to DP William Ruto planned to impeach the CS over alleged link to the fake gold scam. Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa had demanded that he resign.

But Mutua on Wednesday said Matiang'i is doing a great job and should not be used to divert Kenyans' attention from the fight against corruption.

He said Kenyans must keep their eyes on the ball and ensure mega scandals are conclusively dealt with. He cited the dams and KRA scams.

“It seems every day we're bombarded with shocking revelations of impunity and graft. We are all caught up in the saga between Kenya and my former employer, the United Arab Emirates,” he told journalists in his Machakos town office.

The county chief said he had noticed excitement from some people who were asking for the CS to "explain this or that".

“I ask my fellow politicians to leave Matiang’i alone and know that mentioning him will not slow down investigations against some of them,” he said.

“I suspect, if information by sources is anything to go by, the common corrupt thieves who have been robbing our country dry are also involved in this gold scandal. They are everywhere and in every shoddy deal that is making the majority of Kenyans poorer. ‘Mambo bado’ (more is yet to come).”

The Machakos governor urged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and other investigative agencies not to be distracted by the glitter of gold, lest they forget the scandals that have led to massive losses of public money.

He called for a lifestyle audit of all leaders and senior public servants.

Mutua said one can easily tell whether an individual has acquired Sh250 million through conning others. He demanded that leaders explain their wealth, saying sudden amassment is suspect.

“I hope President Uhuru Kenyatta is zeroing in on all these leaders and the property they own. What cannot be explained should revert to the state and be used to provide roads, water, education and more for our great people of Kenya."

Mutua said any person suspected of swindling the UAE leader should be taken to Dubai to be tried. "At least we know that in Dubai, justice will be served speedily,” he said.