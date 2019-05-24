Sonko to rename Pumwani Hospital after him

• Mike Sonko to rename Pumwani Maternity Hospital to Sonko Pumwani Maternity Hospital.
• Sonko foresaw the installation of 10 warmers and resuscitator machines at the hospital.
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is now seeking to rename Pumwani Maternity Hospital after him.
In a press statement on Friday, the governor said he would transform the current facility and rename it Sonko Pumwani Maternity Hospital.
He said the plan, still at its proposal stages, would be taken to the county assembly for debate before its implementation.
According to him, once passed, he would proceed to erect a ten-storey 450-bed capacity facility and rename it ‘Sonko’.
The facility, he said, would stand side by side with the current hospital.
Sonko was speaking after he saw the installation of 10 warmers and resuscitator machines at the hospital.
According to Sonko, the new facility will be composed of a pediatric ICU, an adult ICU, an HDU, staff quarters, laundry among other amenities.
Head of Clinical Services, Beth Maina said the multi-million machines will be able to offer respiratory support to the newborns that have breathing difficulties.
She said the machines will improve the acute care of sick newborns.
“These maternity machines will facilitate phototherapy for jaundiced a condition of yellowness of bodies of newborn babies. They will also offer warmth for the new kid,” she said.
Maina said the new machines will come in handy since at least 80 babies are delivered at Pumwani Maternity Hospital with a number of them having complications at birth.
This will see the hospital serve both outpatients and inpatients services.
Maina’s sentiments were echoed by the Head of Newborn Unit Oringa Nyakina who said the multi-purpose machines will play a key role in saving the lives of the babies.
She said they are optimistic that with effective use, mothers will help their sick newborns to recover.