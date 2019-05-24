Sonko to rename Pumwani Hospital after him

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is now seeking to rename Pumwani Maternity Hospital after him.

In a press statement on Friday, the governor said he would transform the current facility and rename it Sonko Pumwani Maternity Hospital.

He said the plan, still at its proposal stages, would be taken to the county assembly for debate before its implementation.

According to him, once passed, he would proceed to erect a ten-storey 450-bed capacity facility and rename it ‘Sonko’.

The facility, he said, would stand side by side with the current hospital.

Sonko was speaking after he saw the installation of 10 warmers and resuscitator machines at the hospital.