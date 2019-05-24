Raila congratulates Modi for India election victory

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga yesterday congratulated Indian PM Narendra Modi for his landslide victory in the world’s largest election.

Modi, 68, first swept to power five years ago on a desire for change and the belief that he would transform the country of more than 1.3 billion people. His win in this year's election gives him another five-year mandate (see story on page 16).

Raila said the victory will improve India's cooperation with Kenya.

"I take this opportunity to offer a message of congratulations to Prime Minister Modi for his big win and to the people of India for the peaceful and credible poll that, as always, was a test of endurance and belief in democracy," Raila said.

"As Prime Minister, Modi and his government get down to addressing election promises, we in Kenya look forward to even stronger ties and cooperation in various areas including trade, healthcare and education, and strengthening our bilateral relationship."

In June last June, Raila was accorded a state reception when he visited Modi in New Delhi, where he also delivered a message of goodwill from President Uhuru Kenyatta.