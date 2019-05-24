Kidnapped boy, 7, rescued, two suspects arrested

Police have rescued a seven-year-old- boy who had been kidnapped on May 21 in Loresho.

The boy was rescued from a rental house in Kawangware after the kidnappers demanded a Sh3 million ransom to release him.

Initial investigations established that the two suspects; 47-Year-Old Leah Muhonja Luyali and 23 year-old Charlotte Msimbi are a mother and her daughter; the mother being the house help at the victim’s home during the kidnap.