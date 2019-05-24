Kidnapped boy, 7, rescued, two suspects arrested

DCI TO THE RESCUE

Police have rescued a seven-year-old- boy who had been kidnapped on May 21 in Loresho.
 The boy was rescued from a rental house in Kawangware after the kidnappers demanded a Sh3 million ransom to release him. 

Initial investigations established that the two suspects; 47-Year-Old Leah Muhonja Luyali and 23 year-old Charlotte Msimbi are a mother and her daughter; the mother being the house help at the victim’s home during the kidnap.

The victim found locked in Charlotte’s rented room.

A report made to the police had alleged that an unknown female to the House Help had been given permission by the boy’s mother(who is abroad) to take the boy alongside another child for dinner and that the father would later pick him up. 

 

Report made to the police had alleged that an unknown female to the house help had been given permission by the boy’s mother (who is abroad) to take the boy alongside another child for dinner and that the father would later pick him up.

The two suspects have been arrested as further investigations are being carried out.

by Naomi Nroroge
24 May 2019

