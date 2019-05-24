One dead as heavy rain pounds Coast

A man drowned at Kwabulo, Nyali, while attempting to swim across a flooded area.

Police said Ambrose Safari, 45, was with a colleague who survived.

“He drowned after telling his colleague that he wanted to take a swim," Nyali OCPD Simon Thirikwa told the Star. He dismissed reports Safari was drunk and wanted to ‘cool off’.

Major roads are flooded and slum areas marooned as heavy rain wreaks havoc in Mombasa.

The Meteorological Department said the rain will continue throughout this weekend.

"Enhanced rainfall is expected over the Coastal region between Thursday and Sunday," Met director Stella Aura said.

She said other parts of the country experiencing rain should brace for more this week.

"Rainfall is expected to continue over several parts of the country during the forecast period," she said.

There are fears of mudslides in Dunga Unuse and Mishomoroni. The weatherman has issued an advisory.

The Met said Thursday's rain was the heaviest so far but the intensity will reduce.

The department warned of flash-floods and storms.

Fishermen reported thunderstorms at sea. Dozens of residents in Mishomoroni were seen evacuating their destroyed homes on Thursday.

Mombasa’s poor drainage system compounded the situation.

It also rained in Kwale, Kilifi, the southern part of Tana River and Lamu. Residents in the mentioned areas are advised to avoid driving, wading or walking through fast-moving waters.

Vehicles were seen stuck at traffic jams for hours.

Residents struggled to reach their workplaces. Susan Maruna said she got late for work after her car broke down.

Public service vehicle operator Charles Omondi said an umbrella he bought did not help.

The weatherman also warned fishermen to be on high alert.

"The heavy rains and strong winds may result in storm surges along the coast, hence fishermen and all in the marine industry should be on high alert," the advisory read.

Areas around Lake Victoria are also expected to receive heavy showers and thunderstorms this week.

These areas include the Lake Victoria basin, highlands west of the Rift Valley, central and south Rift Valley.

These constitute the counties of Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia.

