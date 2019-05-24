Meet Elizabeth Wathuti, Kenya’s environment champion

Elizabeth Wathuti alias 'Liz Mazingira', 23, joins four other African regional finalists as a Young Champion of the Earth 2019 nominee.

The program sponsored by UNEP seeks to reward young people who have outstanding potential to create a positive environmental impact.

'Passionate Environmentalist'

Liz told the Star that growing up in Tetu, Nyeri County contributed to her love for nature.

“I grew up in Tetu which is known for having the highest forest covers and the fastest flowing river in Africa - River Gura,” she said.

Liz says she planted her first tree at the age of seven during her holiday in primary school.

“I planted the tree in a forest in Karima hill during a national holiday,” she says.

Her passion for environment conservation intensified as she joined high school.

“I joined Kangubiri High School and revived the Environmental Club while I was in Form One. We grew trees in a portion of land we were assigned by the school,” Liz says.

The tree still lives to date and provides shade to the girls.

She says as the patron of the club they also measured the amount of rainfall in the school's weather station and sent the results to the meteorological headquarters in Dagoretti.

'FAILED KCSE'

What would the average Kenyan do if they ‘failed’ their KCSE? Give up perhaps.

“I was tempted to do the same but I did not,” Liz says.