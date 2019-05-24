Marsabit MCAs protest Sh300m budget cut plan

Marsabit MCAs have criticised the Commission on Revenue Allocation for slashing grants to arid and semi-arid counties.

The ward representatives have appealed to the commission to review its recommendations so counties can get more funds.

Speaker Matthew Loltome said CRA’s basis for revenue sharing which is before presented before the Senate for approval will mean Marsabit's allocation is reduced by Sh300 million.

Loltome said the new recommendations will further marginalisatin of the arid and semi-arid regions.

He spoke when the commission paid him a courtesy call on Wednesday. The commission team was led by chairperson Jane Kirangai. Loltome said the counties deserve more funds and not a reduction in their allocations.

He said a non-need based formula would be hard to be understood by residents and urged the commission to instead align their recommendations with counties development plans.

North Horr MCA Thura Ruru said the decision to slash the allocations was subjective.

Sagante MCA Stephen Katelo called for stable fiscal sharing methods if an equitable revenue allocation to counties is to be realised. “The new formula by CRA is not conclusive because all stakeholders were not involved,” Katelo said.

The MCAs, however, praised the commission for factoring in the needs at the sub-location level.

Kirangai defended their proposals, saying they were pro-devolution. She said the agency cannot make recommendations that could stifle devolution.

She said the new formula was aimed at promoting balanced economic development and fiscal discipline. “This formula is transitional and is meant to cushion the marginalised counties against loss of revenue allocated to them,” Kirangai said.