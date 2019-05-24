ILLEGAL TRANSFER

Lands ministry official wants PS Muraguri jailed

Director in charge of records says Muraguri should be declared guilty of contempt for declining to reinstate her to her assignment as was ordered by the court

Health PS Nicholas Muraguri answer questions before the Parliamentary Health Committee, on the Sh5.3 billion scandal, at Continental House in Nairobi, November 3, 2016. /JACK OWUOR
The director in charge of records at the Lands ministry wants PS Nicholas Muraguri jailed for disobeying a court order.

In an application filed at the Employment and Labour Relations Court,  Sandy Morara says Muraguri should be declared guilty of contempt for declining to reinstate her to her assignment as was ordered by the court. Also sought is an order directing the Nairobi police division boss to provide Morara with the necessary security to enforce the order.

On November 16 last year, the court quashed her illegal transfer and directed Muraguri to get her back to her previous work station. Morara says Muraguri, despite having full knowledge of the decision, has willfully declined to comply.

Through lawyer Michael Osundwa, she says the PS has instead instructed officers in the ministry to change her officer locks.

"I have no means of returning to my work station or accessing my personal documents, including my children's birth certificates and passports, which Muraguri has unilaterally deprived me of by unjustifiably locking up my office," she says.

 Morara says Muraguri's actions are not only malicious and made in bad faith but also unwarranted and unethical when considered in totality. She wants the court to treat them with the contempt they deserve.

(Edited by F'Orieny)

News
5 months ago
by STAR REPORTER
News
24 May 2019 - 00:00

