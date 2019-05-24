GODOWN CLOSED

Godown repackaging rice, sugar in Naivas packets raided

The rice repackaged were Red Rose, Mama Afric, Biriani rice,Thai Long and vietname rice.

Sugar and rice being repacked in Naivas 1Kg and 2kg economy packets seized by DCI on May, 23,2019.
Image: COURTESY

The DCI detectives on Thursday raided a godown in Embakasi and found a suspect repacking sugar and rice in 1kg and 2kg packets labelled Naivas and Economy.

The impromptu raid at the Heykal Packers & Distributors,  situated within Atlantis Business Park Embakasi shocked members of the public who had gone to seek services at the premise.

In a tweet on Friday, The DCI has said the type of sugar that was being packed in the Naivas bags Kabras Sugar.

 

While the rice repackaged included Red Rose, Mama Afric, Biriani rice, Thai Long & Vietname rice.

The man found repackaging the products was arrested.

The samples were seized and taken to the public health officers for further testing.

The warehouse remains closed until the DCI establish whether some of the documents presented to them by the company are authentic.

by Lyndsay Nyawira
24 May 2019 - 11:44

