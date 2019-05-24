Godown repackaging rice, sugar in Naivas packets raided

• The samples were seized and taken to the public health officers for further testing.
•The godown in Embakasi found repackaging sugar and rice in 1kg, 2kg packets from Naivas.
The DCI detectives on Thursday raided a godown in Embakasi and found a suspect repacking sugar and rice in 1kg and 2kg packets labelled Naivas and Economy.
The impromptu raid at the Heykal Packers & Distributors, situated within Atlantis Business Park Embakasi shocked members of the public who had gone to seek services at the premise.
#DCI Detectives from Parklands, acting on intelligence, today raided a godown-Heykal Packers & Distributors, situated within Atlantis Business Park in Embakasi and arrested one suspect. The suspect was found repacking sugar and rice to 1kg & 2kg Packets labeled Naivas & Economy. pic.twitter.com/NMLQ1hVMha— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 23, 2019
In a tweet on Friday, The DCI has said the type of sugar that was being packed in the Naivas bags Kabras Sugar.
While the rice repackaged included Red Rose, Mama Afric, Biriani rice, Thai Long & Vietname rice.
The man found repackaging the products was arrested.
The samples were seized and taken to the public health officers for further testing.
The warehouse remains closed until the DCI establish whether some of the documents presented to them by the company are authentic.