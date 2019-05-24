CongratulationsMheshimiwa: KOT blast their leaders

• The leaders included most of the elected leaders from governors, MPs, senators and even MCAs.
• Kenyans put the leaders to task criticising them for only engaging in politics at the expense of development
Kenyans on Friday morning took to Twitter took to vent their frustrations and ridicule their leaders who have failed to deliver on their promises.
Using the hashtag #CongratulationsMheshimiwa, KOT highlighted the leaders who have not lived up to expectations sarcastically congratulating them on their "job well done".
The leaders included most of the elected leaders from governors, MPs, senators and even MCAs.
Kenyans put the leaders to task criticising them for only engaging in politics at the expense of development and focusing on the 2022 election.
#CongratulationsMheshimiwa Onesimus Kipchumba Murkomen for your generosity. These pupils will use these shoes till they complete their higher education pic.twitter.com/Ap0yoQtlOe— Jared Nyambega (@nyambega_jared) May 24, 2019
@KibetBernard tweeted, "In the run-up to 2022, corrupt leaders are using ethnicity, depicting the war on graft as a collective responsibility of communities, to shield themselves from the action.”
@Erastus said, "our Judiciary is overworking a judge has sentenced a woman for 30 years coz of bang while those who steal billions are bailed.”
“Congratualation Mheshimiwa for giving us SGR. It has now become more expensive to clear and transport goods from the port of Mombasa,” @Smartguy786 commented.
“Thank you very much for fulfilling the promise u gave to ensure that all class one entrants receive a laptop. It is well received & they shall use it up to high school,” @Joswangai tweeted.
“We're governed by greedy people motivated only by their stomachs but not by the good of the people,” @oliverq15 commented.
“We now have mabarabara, maji, stima connection, chakula, free education, world class stadiums ect . 2022 hope kutakuwa kupigia ng'ombe kura juu its better be led by an animal than present leaders,” @El-ProfesorKe said.