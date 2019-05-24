CongratulationsMheshimiwa: KOT blast their leaders

Kenyans on Friday morning took to Twitter took to vent their frustrations and ridicule their leaders who have failed to deliver on their promises.

Using the hashtag #CongratulationsMheshimiwa, KOT highlighted the leaders who have not lived up to expectations sarcastically congratulating them on their "job well done".

The leaders included most of the elected leaders from governors, MPs, senators and even MCAs.

Kenyans put the leaders to task criticising them for only engaging in politics at the expense of development and focusing on the 2022 election.