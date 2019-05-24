KOT HAVE THEIR SAY

#CongratulationsMheshimiwa: KOT blast their leaders

KOT have called out governors and MPs for lauching projects that are never implented

In Summary

• The leaders included most of the elected leaders from governors, MPs, senators and even MCAs.

• Kenyans put the leaders to task criticising them for only engaging in politics at the expense of development

One of the posters on Twitter sarcastically congratulating Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.
Image: COURTESY

Kenyans on Friday morning took to Twitter took to vent their frustrations and ridicule their leaders who have failed to deliver on their promises. 

Using the hashtag #CongratulationsMheshimiwa, KOT highlighted the leaders who have not lived up to expectations sarcastically congratulating them on their "job well done".

The leaders included most of the elected leaders from governors, MPs, senators and even MCAs.

 

Kenyans put the leaders to task criticising them for only engaging in politics at the expense of development and focusing on the 2022 election.

 @KibetBernard tweeted, "In the run-up to 2022, corrupt leaders are using ethnicity, depicting the war on graft as a collective responsibility of communities, to shield themselves from the action.”

@Erastus said, "our Judiciary is overworking a judge has sentenced a woman for 30 years coz of bang while those who steal billions are bailed.”

“Congratualation Mheshimiwa for giving us SGR. It has now become more expensive to clear and transport goods from the port of Mombasa,” @Smartguy786 commented.

 

“Thank you very much for fulfilling the promise u gave to ensure that all class one entrants receive a laptop. It is well received & they shall use it up to high school,” @Joswangai tweeted.

“We're governed by greedy people motivated only by their stomachs but not by the good of the people,” @oliverq15 commented.

“We now have mabarabara, maji, stima connection, chakula, free education, world class stadiums ect . 2022 hope kutakuwa kupigia ng'ombe kura juu its better be led by an animal than present leaders,”  @El-ProfesorKe said.

by Sheila Njambi and Michelle Grewal
News
24 May 2019 - 12:03

