Billy goat thief fined Sh60,000

A man who stole his neighbour's billy goat and sheep will serve a prison term of one month if he fails to pay a Sh60,000 fine.

Paul Kinuthia claimed he had taken away the animals in February 2015 and given them to his father fo "good care".

Court records showed that the convict stole the animals because they were of a different breed.

The goat owner had told the court that the goat was bearded with a unique horn. He found it at Kinuthia's father’s home after a search.

Kinuthia told the court that he was a livestock businessman who, however, does not keep records or hold a business permit.

On Thursday, Kibera senior resident magistrate Jane Kamau fond him guilty and fined him Sh60,000 or serve one month in jail in default.

He has 14 days to appeal the ruling.

