Win for Omtatah in MPs' house allowance case

The high court has allowed Activist Okiya Omtatah to serve all legislators he had sued through an advertisement in the newspaper.

In the case, Omtatah has challenged the house allowances given to MPs and wants court to stop all payment to them arguing that it's against the law.

Omtatah told court that it will be very difficult for him to serve all over 400 lawmakers in person asking the court to allow him serve through the press.

Justice James Makau allowed his request noting that to serve each MP is a difficult task that may take long.

The activist has also sued PSC and the Speakers of both houses.

He argues that PSC and Parliament have no power in law to determine salaries of MPs.

Omtatah further says that unless the Court stops the illegal payments, the taxpayers will be exposed to loss of huge sums of money.

Omtatah had sued all MPs and Senators for "irregularly receiving house allowances".

He had also sued the Parliamentary Service Commission, Parliament, National Treasury, Controller of Budget and Attorney General.

He wanted the court to suspend all payments of house allowances to MPs.

“The impugned house allowance of Sh250,000 per month will cost taxpayers Sh104 million every month which Sh1.2 billion annually,” Omtatah said.