We won't spare Chinese who misbehave in Kenya - ambassador

• DP William Ruto and Ambassador Wu Peng discussed how to improve the relations of China and Kenya.

• , Ruto said the two countries should work towards forging a win-win partnership.

Deputy President William during talks with Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng, Karen office, Nairobi County on Thursday, May 22, 2019.
Deputy President William during talks with Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng, Karen office, Nairobi County on Thursday, May 22, 2019.
Image: DPPS

Chinese citizens living in Kenya will face punishment in both countries for flouting the laws of Kenya, Chinese Ambassador Wu Peng has said.

“Our citizens must respect the rule of law in Kenya. They should do the right thing and get permits and licences where necessary,” he told Deputy President William Ruto during a meeting at his Karen office on Thursday.

Peng said he wants to make Kenya-China relations flourish.

“If Kenyans have concerns about the Chinese, let us know; we must follow the order of the locals,” he said.

Peng said Chinese people should not do work that can be done by Kenyans.

Peng said China would not let a few people that cause trouble ruin the cordial relationship the two countries have.

In agreement, Ruto said the two countries should work towards forging a win-win partnership.

The statements from Peng come following last Friday's attack by four Chinese men from  Chinese Railway Number 5 Company in Turkana on Lodwar's Chief Road Inspector Rodgers Imasia.

Workers claimed that Imasia was attacked on claims that he did not approve the materials that were used on the road construction because they were of substandard quality.

Speaking on the business side of things, Ruto said he did not expect the Chinese to engage in activities, such as small businesses, that most Kenyans draw their livelihoods from.

“Kenya is run by the rule of law. We, therefore, expect the Chinese to adhere to them, and where there is lack of clarity, seek guidance from authorities,” he said.

Kenya and China share a common development and transformation vision anchored on Strategic Comprehensive Cooperation Partnership agreement that was signed in 2016.

Ruto urged the business community to diversify their trade in a bid to bridge the negative balance of trade with China.

“Our focus is to enhance market access to China and more foreign direct investments from China to balance the trade,” he said.

In 2017, the total trade volume between Kenya and China was Sh401 billion. Kenya’s exports to China were valued at Sh10 billion, representing 2.4 per cent while the remainder were Chinese exports to Kenya.

