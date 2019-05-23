Waititu leaves EACC after day long grilling

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu left the EACC headquarters on Thursday evening after hours of questioning.

Meanwhile, the Magistrate Court in Kiambu approved his application for anticipatory bail.

Principal Margistrate B Khaemba said the affidavit presented to the court by Waititu’s lawyer Ashiolya Biko met all the requirements for anticipatory bail.

Waititu was granted Sh500,000 anticipatory bail despite Judiciary regulations requiring that this is done by the High Court.

This means that he cannot be locked up and instead shall be escorted to the nearby police station by his counsel where he will be informed of what led to his arrest.

The order is to be served to DCI George Kinoti, IG Hilary Mutyambai and DPP Noordin Haji.

The court said an interpartes hearing will be on May 30.

The court has warned served respondents from ignoring court orders, saying that it will be considered as contempt of court, which is liable to fine or imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or both.

The governor was arrested by the EACC detectives on Thursday after they raided his homes in search of documents linking him to an irregular tender award of Sh.588 million.