Stawi loan costly and is part of Huduma Namba scheme, says civil society

Civil rights groups yesterday said the mobile loan recently rolled out by the government and five banks for smaller businesses is exploitative and part of state capture by the private sector.

The state-subsidised product called Stawi is expected to give customers access to unsecured loans ranging from Sh30,000 to Sh250,000, with repayment periods of between one and 12 months. Beneficiaries will repay it with an interest of nine percent per annum.

Civil society accused the government of deceiving the public on the true cost of credit for the product. Economist David Ndii said the credit product is exploitative and is meant to earn huge profits for private banks, some owned by highly placed individuals in the current administration.

He spoke during the launch of a report titled 'State Capture' by the Africa Centre for Open Governance (afriCog).

On Monday, CBK governor Patrick Njoroge described it as revolutionary, saying it will make credit accessible and affordable to traders at the base of the economic pyramid. He spoke during the pilot launch of the product in Nairobi’s Gikomba market.

"The mobile-based credit scheme is set to improve access to credit for small-to-midsize enterprises, which have been locked out of the formal credit market because of the informal nature of their records and lack of collateral for secured loans," Njoroge said.

The credit will be managed by the Cooperative Bank of Kenya, Diamond Trust Bank, KCB, CBA and NIC.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family is associated with the CBA, which is set to merge with the NIC Group.