State urged to give children's homes more cash for better care

The civil society has asked the government to ensure that money allocated to orphans and vulnerable children reaches children’s homes.

The government is expected to disburse additional Sh8.4 billion for orphans and vulnerable children this financial year. A total of Sh16.5 billion was allocated in the past two financial years.

The Rev Stephen Ndung'u, the chairperson of the Association of Charitable Children Institutions in Kenya, yesterday said the homes have the capacity but lacked resources.

“As far as funds are concerned, we all have challenges because government allocation is never enough. That's why the council is not able to extend much to children’s homes,” Ndung'u said.

“Societies such as Child Welfare Society have the resources but lack the capacity.”

National Council of Children Services chairperson Joyce Ngugi told the Star that the money allocated to them by the government is not enough.

“We would wish to help as many, only that the funds are limited and we keep asking the government to add us more,” Ngugi said.

The council allocates some funds to children's homes in critical need.

DUMPSITES

The charity said children’s homes are used as dumpsites by courts and children officers who do not conduct any follow-ups on the welfare of the children.

“Some of them have special needs, some need counselling to deal with traumatic experiences and no follow-ups are conducted to see if the homes have the resources to fully cater for specific needs of the children,” Alice Karia, executive director of the association, said.