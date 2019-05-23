Sonko threatens to sack nonperforming executives

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has yet again threatened to sack corrupt county executives.

Sonko on Wednesday said he will continue to fire some of and reshuffle his 10-member cabinet, and chief officers if that will ensure efficient service delivery to residents.

Without giving names, Sonko said that he will soon reshuffle two of his CECs who have not been delivering on their delegated duties.

He spoke in the presence of the executives during the launch of a biometric registration system at City Hall.

“I will not go back on reshuffling or firing my CECs because I have noted some are just busy playing golf instead of coming to work,” Sonko said.

He said some of the officers were hiding documents from investigative bodies visiting City Hall to look into corrupt dealings.

On Monday, Sonko made an impromptu visit to all the executives to identify those who had not reported to work.

During the visit recorded live on his Facebook account, he found the Finance executive absent and instructed the officers who had accompanied him to take note.

If Sonko keeps his word, it will the fifth cabinet reshuffle since he assumed office in August 2017.

The county boss has sent home two executives — Emmah Muthinu and Peter Wachira — by not renewing their one-year contracts.

He also sacked former Finance executive Danvas Makori and suspended former county secretary Peter Kariuki.

Sonko was also engaged in an acrimonious fallout with the former Education boss Janet Muthoni-Ouko in January.

Sonko who appeared to be displeased by his cabinet accused them of losing focus and being involved in ‘cartels’ rather than putting efforts in service delivery.

“Some of these CECs come here as angels but as soon as they join the cartels they change. Some also think that because they were brought here by godfathers, they cannot be fired,” he said.

“I want to tell you today that I will not hesitate to fire them,” Sonko said.

He explained that the executive involvement in corrupt dealings is what is attracting officers from the DCI and EACC to City Hall.

Three weeks ago, EACC detectives whisked away acting county secretary Pauline Kahiga requiring she submits documents needed for a new investigation at City Hall.

(Edited by O. Owino)