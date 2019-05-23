Shock as Magoha plans for Chinese lessons without tutors

The government has decided that Grade 4 children must learn foreign languages but there are fears that the country does not have qualified teachers.

According to the Competency-Based Curriculum, the six more new subjects, including foreign languages, will be rolled out in Grade 4 from next year.

The first lot of children undertaking the new curriculum is in Grade 3, meaning the country has only six months to the roll-out.

Among the languages the government plans to introduce are Arabic, French, Chinese and German.

There are also fears the country lacks specialised teachers to handle Home Science and Creative Arts, subjects to be introduced in Grade 4.

Education policy experts are proposing that either the foreign languages be shelved and taught in Grade 5 or primary schools specialise in at least one of the subjects, which will be optional.

The optional category includes all the four foreign languages, Arts and Crafts and Music.

The curriculum developer — the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development — downplayed claims of insufficient staff.

KICD chief executive officer Julius Jwan said the government is conducting an assessment to guide the next year's roll-out.

He declined to elaborate.

Jwan said the assessment will also be used to fill gaps identified in the current implementation.