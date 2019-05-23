Sheikh to be arraigned for defiling granddaughter

A 47-year-old grandfather will on Thursday be arraigned at Milimani law courts for defiling his 13-year-old granddaughter in Kibra, Nairobi.

Police accompanied by Nubian Rights Forum activists arrested Sheikh Suleiman on Tuesday night after a medical test at Nairobi Women's Hospital showed the Class Six girl was three months pregnant.

The grandfather is said to have repeatedly defiled the teenager since February 2016.

The young victim who lived with her grandparents and stepbrother in a one bedroom house told the Star the culprit used to lure her with money.

A statement recorded at Kilimani police station Children’s Desk says the minor was regularly defiled between 7pm and 10pm when the grandmother was away.

“My grandfather started doing bad things to me when I was in Class Four. I told a neighbour who told another neighbour. He always does it when my grandmother is away. He threatens to beat me if a tell anybody. My father died but I don’t know where my mother went,” the girl told police.

“He lures me with Sh1,000. After he's done with his actions he tells me thank you. When my grandmother arrives, I tell her what happened. She threatens me that she will bring people to beat me up.

"I always feel like screaming whenever he conducts the gruesome act but I was always afraid he would beat me. After he's done with me, I make the bed then go tell the neighbours whom I trust without his knowledge."

When the NRF lobby group heard of the allegations back in 2017, Suleiman in collusion with some family members transferred the girl from two schools to frustrate attempts to rescue her.

She told police the grandfather defiled her last Sunday evening after attending prayers at a mosque.

"He came back from the mosque, closed the door and raped me. My grandmother had travelled to Uganda at that time," she told the star.

The suspect is married to two wives.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations at Kilimani are liaising with the Child Protection Unit to conduct investigations.

According to Zena Musa and Makar Yusuf of NRF, this is the fifth case of defilement in that part of Kibra. Two others are pending.

“It is very overwhelming because young girls are being defiled and young boys are sodomised. In one case, the culprit was jailed for life and another was sentenced to 24 years,” Makar said.

Detectives are also narrowing their investigations to potential active players in the alleged cover-up out to defeat justice.