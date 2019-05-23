Ruto orders allies to abandon Matiang'i sacking bid

Deputy President William Ruto has told his allies planning to impeach powerful Interior CS Fred Matiang'i to abandon the idea.

The Star has established that on Tuesday night the DP told his troops to drop their bid to remove Matiang'i.

The DP, who is said to be at odds with Matiang' i, warned that the plan would undermine his 2022 presidential prospects. Matiang'i has been elevated as the 'first among ministers', a move seen to be an attempt to cut Ruto down to size.

A key Ruto ally who is aware of the DP's instructions told the Star that the "boss" was categorical that the plot would destroy his chances of winning the crucial Kisii vote.

“As much as we have the numbers to impeach the CS, the boss (DP) was clear that we keep off the matter. We were ready to move on with this but he told us he is building friendships with the leadership of that region and he wouldn't want us to antagonise the journey,” an MP from Rift Valley told the Star.

However, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale said there is no plan in the National Assembly to censure Matiang'i.

“There is no impeachment process going on within the precincts of Parliament as per the standing orders on any CS or PS for that matter, including the CS of the Interior,” Duale said.

Speaking at a press conference in his Parliament office, Duale appeared to blame his minority counterpart John Mbadi for politicising the war against corruption.

“Our advice is that they (the opposition) should not politicise and drag people’s names, including that of CS Matiang'i, into the ongoing gold scam investigations,” he said.