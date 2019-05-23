Refinance company to provide mortgages

Kenya’s new mortgage refinancing company aims to raise Sh5 billion in the capital markets in the next year or two.

Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company (KMRC) was set up to help many would-be homeowners who struggle to secure a mortgage.

KMRC is intended to provide affordable houses by making it easier for banks to access long-term finance for home loans.

It will issue mortgage-backed bonds and other instruments to lend to banks and financial cooperatives using their mortgage loan contracts with customers as security.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has made providing 500,000 new affordable homes by the end of 2022 one of his top four priorities.

The country has an estimated 200,000 annual shortfall, which is expected to rise to 300,000 by next year.

“Housing mortgage finance in Kenya remains below its potential,” Kenyatta said during the launch of KMRC.

Total outstanding mortgage debt stood at Sh223 billion in 2017 (2.7 per cent of GDP), according to Central Bank data. South Africa’s mortgage industry is 31 per cent of GDP.