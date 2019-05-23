Mazzoncinis told to fight custody battle in children's court

The American couple whose adopted child was taken away by the police has been asked to take the custody battle to the children’s court.

Justice Ngenye Macharia told Matthew and Daisy Mazzoncini that the case’s jurisdiction is the children’s court.

Macharia said she does not have the details of the case and asked that the matter be heard by the court handling custody issues and the application file closed.

“Move to the children’s court; it will then determine who should be the custodian of the child,” Macharia said.

The judge made the decision after Mazzoncini’s lawyer Austin Ayuo confirmed that the baby is okay and in good health after being rescued by the Director of Criminal Investigations.

The court also granted Ayuo seven days to file a supplementary affidavit replying to the responding affidavit by the respondents to the applications made.

The lawyer had applied to have the baby’s whereabouts disclosed and to be produced in court after the DCI denied any involvement his abduction.

The child was said to have been taken away by a Mr Baraza of the DCI.

Last week on Tuesday, the court ordered Mazzoncini’s attorney to visit the child but not to reveal his location to the couple.