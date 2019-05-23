COURT ORDER

Matungu killings: Echesa sues Kinoti, Haji over arrest

The case order was issued and signed by the Kakamega High court on Tuesday 21.

Former CS Rashid Echesa at the memorial service of the Late Mzee Ramadhan Nyangweso.
Image: COURTESY

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Mohammed Echesa has sued the government over his arrest which linked him to the recent killings in Matungu, Kakamega.

Through a court order filed in Kakamega High Court, the respondents mentioned are the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and the Attorney General Kihara Kariuki.

The four mentioned parties have been ordered to appear in court for the mentioning of the case on May 24.

 

Echesa was arrested last Friday together with Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and Mayoni MCA Libinus Oduor.

They had been implicated to the killings in Matungu.

Interior CS Fred Mataing’i toured the area and declared a massive security operation in Kakamega to eliminate a terror gang that has killed more than 30 people in less than four months.

He announced the deployment of more police officers, including the elite General Service Unit, to crush the gang.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
23 May 2019 - 13:00

