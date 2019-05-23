Man claims in court that President advised him to take methanol

A man accused of attacking commuters in a bus at Kawangware claimed in court that he takes methanol daily instead of heroin on the advice of the President.

Eucalytus Karanja on Tuesday asked Kibera senior resident magistrate Esther Boke to free him so that he can take his methanol.

“Even today as we speak I am being waited for at the basement. I am supposed to take my dose of methanol," Karanja said.

The magistrate ordered that he should be taken to Mathare Mental Hospital for a check-up. A report on his condition should be filed in court before May 28 when he will be sentenced.

He admitted that he attacked passengers in a Nairobi-bound bus with stones on May 19 after the tout demanded his fare. He was also charged with breaking the window of a Kenya Bus vehicle with a stone after he was forced out for refusing to pay Sh40 fare.

Further, he was accused of calling the conductor a prostitute.

The particulars of the charges are that he picked stones with which he assaulted passenger Wycliffe Obegi and broke the window glass of the bus.

Karanja said he misbehaved because he had not taken his methanol.