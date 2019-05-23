Lenku moves top officers, reorganises county departments

Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku on Wednesday reassigned some of his senior officers and reorganised county departments.

He aligned some related departments and separated others through executive order No 2.

The ICT department has been moved to the Treasury and Economic Planning department. The chief officer remains Jackson Matanta.

The Cooperative Development department has been moved to Trade. A new docket of Trade, Cooperatives and Enterprise Development has been formed and it will be headed by Alvin Kimani.

Kimani, who was serving as the Gender, Social Services, Youth and Sports executive, replaced Florence Waiganjo, who now moves to the enhanced Gender, Social Services, Culture, Tourism, and Wildlife docket.

The department of Youth and Sports has been moved to Education and Vocational Training. The CEC remains Jeremiah ole Ncharo.

Cooperative Development chief officer Francis Mbugua Ngure has swapped places with Simon Kamakei, who was the Youth and Sports chief officer.

Other departments remain the same and their leadership unchanged.

Governor Lenku said the reconstitution of the departments was meant to make them more effective in service delivery.

“We keep reviewing our service delivery to serve residents better," Lenku said.

The departments are now renamed Health Services and Public Health, Finance, Economic Planning and ICT, Roads, Public Works, Housing and Energy, Agriculture, Livestock Veterinary Services and Fisheries, Lands, Physical Planning and Urban Development and Water, Irrigation, Environment and Natural Resources.

Others are Public Service, Administration and Citizen Participation, Education, Vocational Training, Youth and Sports, Trade, Cooperatives and Enterprise Development, Gender, Social Services, Culture, Tourism, and Wildlife.

The changes take effect immediately.