Laikipia MPs decry Mutyambai order to withdraw NPR guns

• The leaders asked the IG to engage the area leadership on the state’s plan to offer security to the residents.
• The leaders raised concern that the brazen bandits are becoming bolder to a point of executing their attacks in broad daylight.
Laikipia MPs have criticized Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai’s order to withdraw guns from police reservists saying the decision has escalated attacks in the region.
The guns were withdrawn on accusations the National Police Service Reservists (NPR) were misusing the weapons to attack residents.
Patrick Mariru (Laikipia West) and Susan Lekorere (Laikipia North) told journalists on Thursday that the attacks have worsened for the past one week.
The lawmakers said the withdrawal is counterproductive since illegal gun holders and bandits, who pose a security threat to resident s, are still armed.
Dismissing the move as a helpless policy, the leaders asked the IG to engage the area leadership on the state’s plan to offer security to the residents.
On Wednesday, one person was shot in the stomach after a gang from Tiaty in Baringo county raided a village in Laikipia North.
The leaders raised concern that the brazen bandits are becoming bolder to a point of executing their attacks in broad daylight.The leaders raised concern that the brazen bandits are becoming bolder to a point of executing their attacks in broad daylight.
“A home was raided at 11 am on Wednesday and 80 cows stolen. Some 144 goats that the bandits took, however, returned later in the evening,” the lawmaker said at Parliament buildings.
Immediately after the guns were withdrawn, three attacks have happened. National Police Reservists have been supporting in terms of providing security to residents.Laikipia West MP Patrick Mariru
“If the government cannot act, we will be forced to take other options to protect ourselves. We cannot have guns locked up at a police station yet our people are suffering.”
Mariru decried that the bandits have a field in the area further citing possibilities of collusion by police officers acting in favour of barons benefit from proceeds of cattle rustling.
For her part, Lekorere said the attacks are largely from Tiaty but with instances of raiders coming from Samburu and Isiolo – which has gone down.
“Tiaty runs like a crime den where the government and leaders have no say. We want the IG to investigate officers we suspect are aiding these crimes,” she said.
“NPRs are credited for the peace we have enjoyed in the region before their guns were withdrawn,” Lekorere added.
Last week, Tiaty MP William Kamket got some slack for supporting the withdrawal, with residents seeking his arrest on grounds of incitement.