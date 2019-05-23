Laikipia MPs decry Mutyambai order to withdraw NPR guns

Laikipia MPs have criticized Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai’s order to withdraw guns from police reservists saying the decision has escalated attacks in the region.

The guns were withdrawn on accusations the National Police Service Reservists (NPR) were misusing the weapons to attack residents.

Patrick Mariru (Laikipia West) and Susan Lekorere (Laikipia North) told journalists on Thursday that the attacks have worsened for the past one week.

The lawmakers said the withdrawal is counterproductive since illegal gun holders and bandits, who pose a security threat to resident s, are still armed.

Dismissing the move as a helpless policy, the leaders asked the IG to engage the area leadership on the state’s plan to offer security to the residents.

On Wednesday, one person was shot in the stomach after a gang from Tiaty in Baringo county raided a village in Laikipia North.

“A home was raided at 11 am on Wednesday and 80 cows stolen. Some 144 goats that the bandits took, however, returned later in the evening,” the lawmaker said at Parliament buildings.