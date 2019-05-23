BOOST

Governor Ottichilo backs plan for boda boda sacco

'You need not be boda boda operators throughout your working lives'

In Summary

• Governor promises the riders management assistance to ward off fraudsters.

• Group urged to venture into other commercial activities to better their standard of living.

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo
Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo
Image: FILE

The Vihiga county government supports plans by boda boda operators to form a savings and credit cooperative society.

“Besides financially supporting the proposed sacco, my government will offer qualified personnel to help with management as a way of shielding you from fraudsters,” Governor Wilber Ottichilo said. 

Ottichilo urged the motorbike riders to venture into other commercial activities to improve their standard of living and cited the public service vehicle (PSV) industry as one of the most suitable for them.            

 

He asked them to engage themselves in small-scale farming of tissue culture bananas, indigenous vegetables, poultry and livestock.   

“The boda boda business should be a stepping stone to more lucrative enterprises. You need not be a boda boda operator throughout your working lives,”  the governor said. 

He spoke on Monday at Mudete trading centre in Sabatia subcounty during a  meeting with boda boda operators from the area.          

He announced plans to establish a funding programme to enable residents to access low-interest loans for business.          

 “A bill for the proposed funding programme is at our county assembly for debate,” Ottichilo said. 

If passed into law, the residents will get business loans at one per cent interest rate.               

The governor told the operators to observe road safety regulations and obtain suitable insurance covers.

(Edited by O. Owino)

by STAR REPORTER The Star
News
23 May 2019 - 00:00

