EACC ON GRAFT

Evidence linking Waititu to Sh588m irregular tender found during raid

In Summary

• 15 other county officials are also under the EACC radar over the matter.

• The governor has also been accused for fraudulent acquisition of public funds, conflict of interest and money laundering.

EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak. /COURTESY
EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak. /COURTESY

EACC detectives raided Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s homes on Thursday to search for evidence linking him to the irregular award of a Sh588 million tender.

EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak, in a statement, said preliminary findings reveal that contractors paid senior county officials, their companies and their relatives.

The governor has also been accused of fraudulent acquisition of public funds, conflict of interest and money laundering.

EACC boss said that valuable evidence relevant to the ongoing investigations was recovered.

The suspects are still being interrogated at EACC headquarters.

Waititu was arrested after more than six hours of interrogation following a dawn raid by the detectives in his Runda and Garden Estate homes in Nairobi.

Some 15 other county officials are also under the EACC radar over the matter.

Earlier this month, the Kiambu County Government presented the Senate with a financial statement showing Waititu may have allocated budgets for functions unrelated to Kiambu.

More:

EACC raid Waititu's city homes in graft probe

Governor’s homes in Runda, Garden Estate were searched in the dawn raid.
News
9 hours ago

Governor Waititu arrested in Nairobi by EACC detectives

Waititu was arrested after more than six hours of interrogation following a dawn raid.
News
4 hours ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
23 May 2019 - 16:26

Most Popular

  1. The proxy wars behind Kenya, Somalia rows
    10h ago Big Read

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    10h ago Corridors of Power

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2d ago Africa

  5. Your Thursday Breakfast Briefing
    9h ago Breakfast Briefing

Latest Videos