EACC raid Waititu's city homes in graft probe

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission detectives on Thursday morning raided the city homes of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

The Governor’s homes in Runda, Garden Estate were searched for documents in the dawn raid as the EACC stepped up their graft probe over audit queries in Kiambu county.

15 other county officials are also under the EACC radar over the matter.

Earlier this month, the Kiambu County Government presented the Senate with a financial statement showing Waititu may have allocated budgets for functions unrelated to Kiambu.

The governor told the senators that he was unaware of the improper expenditures and was equally shocked.

He suggested the items had been "sneaked" into the audit report.

Waititu claimed that the document “could have been a misuse of the National Government template in the Treasury for Kiambu County”.

According to the county statement, Kiambu allocated Sh973 million for State House Affairs (Co-ordination of State House functions).

State House chief of staff Nzioka Waita later denied there's a shared budget with Kiambu county.

The High Court earlier this month also stopped Waititu from implementing a Sh16.5 billion supplementary budget for this year.

Justice James Makau declared that the Kiambu county assembly abdicated its duties by failing to procedurally deal with the budget of 2018-2019.