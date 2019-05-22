You have no moral right to talk about graft, ODM leaders tell Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has no moral authority to talk about corruption in the country, according to ODM leaders.

The leaders said the thieves in Kenya are known. This was in response to Ruto's accusation that ODM leader Raila Odinga was "importing bad habits into Jubilee".

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula had, in a taped conversation, mentioned President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila in connection with the fake gold scam.

“There are those known thugs who stole money from the rulers of the United Arab Emirates. They are known,” Ruto had said.

But Siaya Senator James Orengo said Monday evening during Iftar meal hosted by ODM deputy party leader Hassan Joho at Serani Sports Club in Mombasa, “Ruto cannot speak on corruption. If there is a conman, people of Kenya and everywhere else know.”

Orengo asked Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Hajj to fast-track investigations into the fake gold scam and expose all those involved.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers were due to fly out to Dubai on Tuesday night to record a statement from a representative of the United Arab Emirates ruler on the Sh400 million gold scam.

The investigators will interrogate Ali Zandi, a representative of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Joho said there are politicians in Kenya who only attack Raila to try and gain fame.

“For every small thing, they must talk about or drop Raila’s name. Be it gold, or whatever it is. The point is this; it is clear that they have no agenda. We are prepared and our focus is not these people.

“Some of those who speak so negatively about others have no moral standing whatsoever to say anything on matters corruption. They don’t have. What moral authority does William Ruto have to speak matters corruption? What does he have?” Joho asked.

He said, "a thief is just a thief; he has no other name".

Ruto allies have been quick to call on Raila to explain to Kenyans what he knows about the fake gold scam that has roped in Wetang’ula and businessmen.

Joho said it is sad that some politicians are quick to discredit the work done by people who have done great things for the country.

He and Orengo said the silence by ODM is strategic.

The party has not been as active as it has always been, leading to speculation that the handshake between Raila and Uhuru has weakened the party.

“We are not silent. We are organising ourselves and we shall surprise you,” Joho said.

Orengo said the party is more prepared for the future than any other political party.

“Some other parties do not even know who their party leader or deputy party leader is,” said the Senator.