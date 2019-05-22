Uhuru launches mortgage company for cheap homes

President Uhuru Kenyatta has launched the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company in partnership between the government and the private sector.

The initiative is aimed at reaching the goal of adequate, safe and affordable housing for all, especially the lower income group, which is part of the Big Four Agenda.

The expectation of the refinance company is to contribute to the development of the housing finance market and to help increase the number of mortgages from the current 26,000 to over 60,000 by the year 2022.

Speaking at the Windsor Golf Club on Wednesday, Uhuru said that the initiative is a policy response to the barriers that hinder access to affordable housing.

“We have recently rolled out the policy framework that will guide the transformation of the housing sector,” he said.

He said the government has been supporting initiatives aimed at developing innovative instruments to address the housing financing challenges.

“Establishment of the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company that we are launching today is the highlight of these initiatives,” he added.