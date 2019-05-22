Uhuru does impromptu inspection of affordable housing units in Ngara

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday did an impromptu inspection of the affordable housing project on Park Road, Ngara.

Accompanied by Transport CS James Macharia and his Treasury counterpart Henry Rotich, Uhuru also inspected infrastructure projects in Nairobi.

The government is set to build 1,370 houses at Park Road.

The first phases of 228 units are expected to be complete in September.

He said the project will be used as a pilot and will be replicated in other towns in the country.

“This project will used as an example for all the other projects which we will do in other towns like Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret,” said the President.

He also inspected the ongoing construction of the Waiyaki Way-Red Hill link road.

Uhuru instructed the Nairobi Regional Commissioner to ensure that registration clerks were deployed to the construction sites on Thursday for Huduma Namba listing.

The housing project is part of the Government’s plan to construct 500,000 affordable housing units by 2022 under the housing pillar of the Big 4 Agenda.

On Tuesday, the government warned Kenyans against being duped by cons pretending to allocate units in the Park Road housing project.

It urged those who have fallen prey to this scam to report to the police.

Housing secretary Patrick Bucha said the problem had been reported at the Pangani police station.

“This is to notify all Kenyans that when the houses are ready, the government will inform the public, especially those who have registered in the Boma Yangu portal, on how the units will be allocated appropriately,” the statement read.