Senators to summon Matiang’i, Mutyambai over Malala arrest

Senators have said they will summon Interior CS Fred Matiangi and IG Hillary Mutyambai over arrest of suspects on Fridays and illegal detention.

The top security bosses will appear before the Senate Security Committee chaired by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji.

The move follows last Friday’s arrest, detention and eventual release without charge of Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala over the killings in Matungu constituency.

The angry lawmakers said arrest and detention amount to abuse of human rights and should be stopped.

“I keep wondering whether we are even Third World. You cannot incarcerate someone for three days for nothing. That is unlawful detention and he (Malala) should be compensated for it,” Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr said.

Malala was among the politicians arrested and questioned by the police on Friday on the activities of criminal gangs in Matungu. More than 10 people have been killed by a mysterious criminal gang in the last one month.

Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa, area MP Justus Murunga and Mayoni MCA Libinus Oduor were also arrested and detained in separate police cells before being released unconditionally on Sunday.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruyiot said the arrest of MPs and civilians on Fridays appears well coordinated and the country’s top chiefs should explain.

“The trend of events does tell you that there is somebody who is coordinating all these attacks on the MPs and civilians with total disregard to the Constitution. It is not child's play that people are arrested and before you know it they have been released,” he said.

Nakuru senator Susan Kihika said the arrest and eventual release of the politicians without charge was proof of how the country has sunk in recent days, warning that it heralds the return of the old bad Kanu days.

“I stand to condemn police brutality against the leaders. We can’t go down that road. There are people who behave as if they are above the law,” she said.