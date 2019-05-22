Remand for Otieno, 15 others in gold scam

Key suspects in the gold scam in which a Dubai firm lost Sh300 million will remain in custody until Monday next week.

Jared Otieno and 15 co-accused will be remanded until a bail hearing scheduled for May 27 on orders of Milimani chief magistrate Francis Andayi.

Andayi made his ruling yesterday after the 16 denied the multiple counts.

Though the prosecution did not oppose their release on bail, Andayi said he would make the ruling after getting a pre-bail report on each of the accused.

The court had been informed that each of the 16 is of different social standings and were arraigned on different charges.

The defence lawyers said some were students, others were foreigners and pleaded for lenient bail terms.

“In order for the court to make an informed decision on each of the accused on the appropriate bond terms suitable for each, l will call for a pre-bail report on each," he said.

The accused include a gardener, a taxi driver, a messenger, a watchman and Riara University students. Their lawyer Cliff Ombeta said they could not manage to raise Sh100,000.

Otieno, his associates Philip Nashon Aroko, Robert Ouko alias Maxwel Oyuga, and Ricky Thomas Ochieng Okoth were charged with conspiracy to defraud Sounthorn Chanthavong, a director of Simuong Group of Companies of $3 million. They are accused of using fraudulent tricks and displaying heavy metal boxes allegedly packed with genuine gold bars and obtaining money by false pretence.

Others are Riara University students Peter Omondi Onyach, Michael Ochieng, Paul Ngoche, Alice Nzisa Anderson, Joyce Akinyi Ouma, William Otieno Onyango and Juliet Kathambi Kithinji, and three foreigners Abouna Temoua Lokole Lekunda, Senim Boukar and Madan Onyino.

They were charged with conspiracy to defraud, counterfeiting trademarks and preparation to commit a felony. They denied the charges.

They were also accused of fraudulently running and having an office operating as Nirone Safe Keeping Limited falsely pretending they were running a genuine gold business.

The male suspects will be remanded at the Industrial Area remand prison while the will be held at Langata Women’s maximum security prison.

On May 16, Police raided Jared Otieno’s home and arrested him. The DCI director said he was part of a wider gang selling fake gold.

The hearing will begin o July 1.