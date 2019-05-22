NHIF warns of fraudsters collecting premiums on its behalf

• NHIF pointed out that the unauthorised groups are mostly operating in Nyeri and Murang'a counties.
• The groups have been reported to the police and are under investigations.
The NHIF has cautioned the public to be wary of individuals and groups purporting to collect premiums on its behalf.
The national insurer in a statement on Wednesday said it was illegal for any unauthorised person or group to purport to collect money on behalf of the Fund.
NHIF pointed out that the unauthorised groups, mostly operating in Nyeri and Murang' counties, were defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.
The three organisations that allegedly had been collecting money from the public illegally are Muungano Mwema Enterprise a.k.a John Macharia Gichoho (JOMAGI) in the Karatina, Mukuru Ini, Kieni, and Othaya in Nyeri County; Josmah Commercial Agencies in Kieni, Nyeri County and Lee Factor Enterprises Services in Muranga and Kangema.
The groups have been reported to the Police and are under investigations with the intent to prosecute. The list is not conclusive as there may be others not known to the Fund.NHIF statement
NHIF said it had not appointed any groups or individuals to collect money on its behalf, and asked members of the public to report such individuals or groups purporting to be NHIF agents to the police or the nearest NHIF office.
The insurer has advised the public to deal with them directly through the various NHIF offices countrywide and through the Huduma Centres.
"Monthly payments of Sh500 by self-employed people should ONLY be made through Mpesa, Paybill number 200222, then entering one’s ID number as the account number, or through the National Bank, Kenya Commercial Bank, Equity Bank and Cooperative Bank," the insurer said.
A person can also confirm their payment status via SMS by sending their ID number to 21101.
Simply compose a text message with letters ID, followed by space then your ID number then send to 21101.