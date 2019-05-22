NHIF warns of fraudsters collecting premiums on its behalf

The NHIF has cautioned the public to be wary of individuals and groups purporting to collect premiums on its behalf.

The national insurer in a statement on Wednesday said it was illegal for any unauthorised person or group to purport to collect money on behalf of the Fund.

NHIF pointed out that the unauthorised groups, mostly operating in Nyeri and Murang' counties, were defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

The three organisations that allegedly had been collecting money from the public illegally are Muungano Mwema Enterprise a.k.a John Macharia Gichoho (JOMAGI) in the Karatina, Mukuru Ini, Kieni, and Othaya in Nyeri County; Josmah Commercial Agencies in Kieni, Nyeri County and Lee Factor Enterprises Services in Muranga and Kangema.