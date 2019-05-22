Mutua defends Matiang'i over fake gold scam

•He has suggested that those who have been named in the saga should be taken to Dubai for trial.
•The governor has also said that he has information linking the corrupt individuals in the country with the fake gold scandal.
Machakos Governor Afred Mutua has defended Interior CS Fred Matiang’i following the fake gold scandal.
On Monday, ODM chairman John Mbadi alleged two MPs linked to Deputy President William Ruto were instructed to collect signatures to push for Matiang’i’s ouster.
Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa who had accompanied the DP said the CS owes the public an explanation on how the security was protecting the premises with fake gold.
It is the debate that has attracted Mutua, defending Mataiang’i by terming those who are mentioning his name as the attention distracters.
LEAVE CS MATIANG’I ALONE GOLD SAGA SHOULD NOT DISTRACT US FROM THE DAMS, KRA AND OTHER MEGA SCANDALS— Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) May 22, 2019
It seems everyday we are bombarded by shocking revelations of impunity and graft. Currently we are all caught up with the saga between Kenya and my former employer, the UAE. pic.twitter.com/H4qlVJ8VFO
He tweeted on Wednesday, “Leave CS Matiang’i alone. Gold saga should not distract us from the dams, KRA and other mega scandals” Mutua said.
He has further said that the CS is doing a tremendous job and he should not be used to as a tool to divert Kenyans from what is happening.
“I propose that any persons suspected to have swindled our friends of the U.A.E, should be repatriated to Dubai to be tried and when found guilty, and jailed in one of their tough jails. At least we know that in Dubai, Justice will be served speedily,” Mutua said.
The office of the DCI and other investigating bodies have been asked by the governor not to be distracted by the current fake gold scandal to an extend of forgetting other mega scandals.
The governor has further said that there is a need for all leaders and senior public servants to undergo a lifestyle audit to know where they get the money from.