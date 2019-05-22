Mutua defends Matiang'i over fake gold scam

He tweeted on Wednesday, “Leave CS Matiang’i alone. Gold saga should not distract us from the dams, KRA and other mega scandals” Mutua said.

He has further said that the CS is doing a tremendous job and he should not be used to as a tool to divert Kenyans from what is happening.

The governor has also said that he has information linking the corrupt individuals in the country with the fake gold scandal.

He has suggested that those who have been named in the saga should be taken to Dubai for trial.

“I propose that any persons suspected to have swindled our friends of the U.A.E, should be repatriated to Dubai to be tried and when found guilty, and jailed in one of their tough jails. At least we know that in Dubai, Justice will be served speedily,” Mutua said.

The office of the DCI and other investigating bodies have been asked by the governor not to be distracted by the current fake gold scandal to an extend of forgetting other mega scandals.

The governor has further said that there is a need for all leaders and senior public servants to undergo a lifestyle audit to know where they get the money from.