IT'S THE LAW

Motorists must present driving licenses to traffic officers

It's also lawful for officers to enter your vehicle, police say.

In Summary

• Normally, motorists have been given 24 hours to produce the physical driving licence.

A traffic police officer inspects a matatu during a crackdown in Nyeri. /FILE

You must carry your physical driving licence or provisional licence for presentation to the police upon request.

If you fail to comply with the order, you will be liable to a fine not exceeding  Sh10,000.

The police on Thursday took to Twitter to inform motorists of that regulation. 

“Any person driving a motor vehicle on a road shall carry his driving licence or provisional licence, and, on being so required by a police officer, produce it for examination,” reads the tweet.

 

According to section 105 of the traffic act, it is lawful for police officers to enter into one’s vehicle and drive the car if they suspect an offense has been committed.

Failure to comply would attract a fine of not more than Sh30,000 on a first offence or Sh50,000 on a second offence, to an imprisonment term of one year.

Under this law, there is no provision for a driver to insist that police officers must identify themselves.

The revelation comes just a few days after a video showing a confrontation between a taxi driver and two police officers went viral on Social Media.

The video showed the driver insisting that the police officers had no right to be in his vehicle.

When they demand to see his driver’s licence he asked them to use the NTSA App, which according to the Transport Authority, is meant to verify the validity of one’s driving licence.

(Edited by O. Owino)

