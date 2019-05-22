Motorists must present driving licenses to traffic officers

You must carry your physical driving licence or provisional licence for presentation to the police upon request.

If you fail to comply with the order, you will be liable to a fine not exceeding Sh10,000.

The police on Thursday took to Twitter to inform motorists of that regulation.

“Any person driving a motor vehicle on a road shall carry his driving licence or provisional licence, and, on being so required by a police officer, produce it for examination,” reads the tweet.