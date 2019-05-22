Magumu boys in school arson released on bond

Four Magumu Boys High School students yesterday appeared before an Engineer court in connection with the burning of a dormitory on Sunday evening.

The boys from the Kinangop-based school did not take pleas as no charges were preferred.

The prosecution sought time to carry out more investigations.

The four were arrested after CCTV footage appeared to have captured them torching the dormitory.

Engineer principal magistrate Eunice Nyutu released the boys on a personal bond of Sh40,000 each, to be paid by parents.

The court ordered them to appear at Njabini police station on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to record statements, as this had not been done.

Kinangop subcounty police commander Charles Rotich said they are investigating where the petrol was purchased.

The boys’ lawyer, George Kimani, said while the act should be condemned, it was wrong for police to hold them in cells from Sunday to Tuesday and fail to find enough evidence to prefer charges.

He said the court was justified in releasing them on bond as continued detention for investigations would be unconstitutional.

“We came to court expecting charges would be preferred. The statements and charge sheets should have been ready. This suggests the police and investigators are not sure who did it [burn the dormitory],” Kimani said.

The lawyer said the students should resume learning as investigations continued. If evidence finds the boys culpable, they will be prosecuted.

The 156-bed dormitory went up in flames on 5pm on Sunday.

Bedding, learning materials and personal effects were destroyed.

The students were distributed to the other three already-congested dormitories.

“The incident cannot make us close the school. We are determined to continue learning despite the challenges,” principal Lucas Muchoki said.

On Monday, the Nyandarua county government donated bedding to the school. The principal said more assistance is needed as the boys cannot share personal items like towels and underwear.

