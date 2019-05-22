Magistrate drops out of Muchai murder case

Chief magistrate Francis Andayi has disqualified himself from hearing a case in which seven people are accused of robbing and killing Kabete MP George Muchai, his two bodyguards and a driver.

Andayi has transferred the case to City Hall chief magistrate Roseline Oganyo who is to proceed with the remaining two witnesses. So far 20 witnesses have testified.

Senior state prosecutor Willy Momanyi leads the prosecution.

The accused had asked the trial magistrate to disqualify himself from the case, saying he was biased.

The suspects are Raphael Kimani alia Kim Butcher, Kimani Anyonyi alias Musti, Stephen Lipapo alias Chokore, Erick Muyera alias Chairman, Jane Wanjiru alias Shiro, Margaret Njeri and Simon Wambugu.

Andayi said the decision to quit the case was to pave way for a fair trial.

"I hereby disqualify myself from this case so as to allow a fair trial," Andayi said.

They had accused the magistrate of favouring the prosecution by delaying the trial of the case.

The seven are accused of killing Muchai, his two bodyguards and his driver on February 6, 2015 in Nairobi.

In their application, the suspects accused the magistrate of failing to direct the prosecution to supply them with Safaricom data which they wanted to use to cross-examine witnesses.